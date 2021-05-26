Small Business Spotlight: Cat Ladies Cat Sitting

Images courtesy of Cat Ladies Cat Sitting

If you are newer to the Greenwood neighborhood, you may not yet have heard of Cat Ladies Cat Sitting (‘CLCS’) – your go-to cat care for all your travel needs. Cat Ladies Cat Sitting began providing in-home cat services in 2014 and serves Central and North Seattle.

Cats do not travel or board well and prefer their known surroundings with familiar smells. The CLCS team provides 30-minute in-home visits to give food, water, change litter, medications, and, of course, lots of love. They provide care one to two times daily. They are cat lovers who have quickly grown their clientele through enthusiastic word of mouth.

Heidi, one of the CLCS owners, has lived 96% of her lifetime with adoring cats. Coco is equally passionate about her furry feline friends. CLCS can sit three cats for the same price as one, and up to five cats per household. They don’t charge extra for non-subcutaneous medications.

Cats follow the CLCS ladies around on caretaking visits. They chase lasers, give high fives, ‘meow’ out instructions, and some even ring bells for treats. They ride around on shoulders and chase ‘Da bird’ wand toy. CLCS will capture photos and videos to share with doting owners.

Cat Ladies Cat Sitting is LGBTQ- , women-, and Black-owned, and is #1 on the Top 10 Best Cat Sitter in Seattle Yelp list. Here is one of their favorite reviews:

Heidi, Coco and the entire Cat Ladies Cat Sitting team exceeded any expectations that I had. Instead of just providing a service, they actually cared about my cat and took the time to make him feel comfortable and safe around them. We opted for the two visits per day and they made sure to send us an update and picture every time. Our cat is like our baby so getting those updates with the pictures really made being away from him a lot easier. If you need to find a cat sitter in the Seattle area that provides exceptional service, please hire this company. – Emily

CLCS is always looking for more great people to join their team. Learn more here. And be sure to follow them on Instagram and Facebook for the cutest photos and videos of their four-legged buddies.