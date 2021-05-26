Cancel
Zebulon, NC

Driver taken to hospital after crashing into tree during chase in Zebulon

WRAL News
 18 days ago
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the chase ended on NC Highway 39 when the driver crashed into a tree near Richardson Road. The driver was taken to WakeMed. The chase began after a trooper noticed the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road. Reporter: Nia...

Raleigh, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

Zebulon, NC
Crime & Safety
Zebulon, NC
