Mandolin strings strum in concert on June 13
Bob Knysz has been making music in Big Canoe for many years. Some have enjoyed his musical talents at Big Canoe’s monthly Acoustic Showcase. But Bob has an alter ego as he’s one of the key players in the renowned Atlanta Mandolin Orchestra, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation out of Atlanta. Not only is Bob musically represented as corporation president and concertmaster, but his talented wife Barbara is also part of the orchestra.www.insidethegates.org
