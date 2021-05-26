Cancel
Albuquerque, NM

Plastic bag ban is coming back to Albuquerque

By Vince Rodriguez
KOAT 7
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque announced the Clean and Green Retail Ordinance will be enforced starting August 1st. The Clean and Green Ordinance includes a ban on single use plastic bags within the city. In early 2020, the city suspended enforcement of the ordinance due to the COVID-19...

www.koat.com
