Resources, Events & More – Week of May 27

By Michael d'Oliveira
 15 days ago
The City of Pompano Beach offers an online list on government and private sector jobs available. Visit pompanobeachfl.gov/pages/jp_jobs for the listings. Pompano Beach – Open enrollment for Habitat for Humanity of Broward’s homeowner free pre-application process for new single and two-story homes in two Pompano Beach locations is underway online through June 15 via habitatbroward.org. The new energy efficient models will include garages, landscaped yards, four bedrooms, hurricane windows, and modern kitchens. Additionally, these locations are minutes away from beaches, schools, churches, an arts and cultural scene, and recreational and shopping amenities. “Selected applicants will enjoy affordable homeownership of new homes through affordable mortgage loans,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO and executive director. “Through our homeownership program, hardworking families can achieve the economic empowerment that comes from owning your own home.”

The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

