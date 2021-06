Colombia’s national strike this past May has been met with a myriad of disturbing police abuses, bringing to light how disproportionate use of force by Colombian police—especially against Black Colombians—is a structural problem. With international attention fixated on the brutal police crackdown, U.S. actor, Black Lives Matter activist, and co-founder of advocacy organization BLD PWR Kendrick Sampson recently published a powerful op-ed for Colombian newspaper El Espectador, where he describes his own traumatizing experience with police brutality in Colombia and calls on the international community to act in solidarity with the hundreds of Afro-Colombian and Indigenous social leaders doing the grassroots work of building peace and securing justice in Colombia.