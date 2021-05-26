Cancel
Ewing Township, NJ

NJ Summer Tutoring Corps Program names Katherine Bassett inaugural director

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NJ Summer Tutoring Corps Program, an eight-week high-dosage tutoring program funded by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and Overdeck Family Foundation, has named Katherine Bassett as its inaugural director. She began this role on May 24, taking the lead on implementing a tutoring program which is expected to reach thousands of K–5 New Jersey students who have experienced pandemic-related learning loss.

