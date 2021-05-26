NJ Summer Tutoring Corps Program names Katherine Bassett inaugural director

Caldwell County recently selected Leslie Griffin as Library Director. “I am honored to be appointed Director of the Caldwell County Public Library, and to have the opportunity to continue to serve our community in this permanent capacity,” said Griffin. “I believe that library staff are the stewards of an essential public resource, and as such we are dedicated to providing the best information, access, engagement and service to all. We are very lucky to have a wonderful staff, and to have great support from the County Commissioners, the CCPL Board of Trustees, our Friends of the Library, and Caldwell County Administration, and other Departments.”