Worcester, MA

EcoTarium will reopen indoor exhibits on July 9

By Monica Benevides
Worcester Business Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe science museum EcoTarium in Worcester announced on Tuesday it would reopen its indoor exhibits on July 9, expanding its public operations after first opening its outdoor exhibits on April 23. The EcoTarium closed to visitors in September, in light of the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened its outdoor exhibits in...

www.wbjournal.com
