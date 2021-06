Four men were charged Tuesday with felony offenses Tuesday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy Mark Poindexter served Brayden Lynn Brown at 8:P50 p.m. June 8, 2021, with a warrant for a March 29 burglary of a habitation. The 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man was already in custody at Hopkins County Law Enforcement Center. He was jailed March 29, 2021, for unauthorized use of a vehicle after he was reportedly found in the county in a truck stolen using keys taken during a North Jackson Street burglary about an hour before officers found him. His bond was set at $20,000 on the UUV charge and $50,000 on the burglary warrant, according to jail reports.