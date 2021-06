Zoe Powell and her three children died in a road traffic collision, likely due to driver error, when the family car collided with an oncoming lorry, an inquest heard.Oxford Coroner’s Court heard that Ms Powell and three of her children — eight-year-old Phoebe, six-year-old Simeon, and four-year-old Amelia — were killed in a car crash on the A40 near Oxford on 12 October 2020.Josh Powell, Zoe’s husband and their 18-month-old daughter Penny were also in the car but survived the collision.The family had just left Mr Powell’s parents’ house in Worcestershire, and were on their way to their own home...