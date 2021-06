On Monday, June 21, at 3:20 am it was reported that Riverside Sheriffs requested assistance from the Hemet Police Department for a shooting that occurred on Marcella Ln and Evelyn Way in South East of Hemet. According to neighbors, one victim was shot and transported by AMR to a local trauma center in unknown conditions. SWAT was on scene approx 5:05 am due to suspects reportedly still inside the home.