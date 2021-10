By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are telling Duquesne Heights residents not to be alarmed by a low-flying helicopter in the area. They say the chopper is just assisting with some maintenance work. Residents of the Duquesne Heights neighborhood may see a low flying helicopter. This helicopter is assisting with the installation of a hillside utility pole. pic.twitter.com/VIro4V8GLj — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 4, 2021 According to Public Safety, it is helping with the installation of a hillside utility pole. Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

