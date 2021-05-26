Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nearly 2.4 Million Wisconsinites Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By State News
seehafernews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState health officials say nearly 2.4 million Wisconsinites or 41.1% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The latest data show more than 2,735,000 people in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The Department of Health Services reports just over five million shots have been administered in Wisconsin. The state has had 609,000 coronavirus cases and almost 7000 deaths.

www.seehafernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health Department#State Officials#State Department#Wisconsinites#State Health Officials#Deaths
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
MarketsForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 nears 172 million as Covax vaccine-sharing program gets $2.4 billion boost

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed to 171.7 million on Thursday, while the death toll rose to 3.69 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. remained in the lead globally in cases with 33.3 million and deaths with 595,833, JHU data show, but the seven-day average for cases has fallen 46% from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker, for deaths has dropped 35% and for hospitalizations has declined 22% as vaccinations continue to increase. The number of Americans fully vaccinated increased to 136 million, or 41% of the total population, while the number of people who are at least 18 years old who have been fully vaccinated grew to 133.8 million, or 51.9% of the population. There was positive vaccine news from a summit hosted by Japan and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which leads the WHO’s Covax program, which aims to deliver vaccines to lower-income countries. The summit ended with $2.4 billion in commitments from private donors and countries and will allow Covax to secure 1.8 billion doses in 2021 and early 2022, Reuters reported.
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global tally of COVID-19 deaths top 3.5 million; more than half of Americans are fully vaccinated

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose to nearly 171 million on Tuesday, while the death toll topped 3.5 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. continued to hold the global lead, with 33.26 million cases and 594,568 deaths, but India is closing in to be second globally with 28.18 million cases and Brazil is second in deaths at 462,791. The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 167.73 million Americans, or 50.5% of the total population, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 135.09 million people, or 40.7% of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Of people who are at least 65 years old, 74.8% have been fully vaccinated, while 51.5% of the adult population are now fully vaccinated.
Healthnewsradiokkob.com

CDC awards money to NM Dept. of Health

Albuquerque, NM (KKOB) — The Centers for Disease Control has awarded the New Mexico Department of Health $38,523,202 dollars to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services.
Washington StatePosted by
Big Country News

54% of Washingtonians Aged 16 and Older Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19, More Than 100,000 Aged 12-15 Have Received First Dose

OLYMPIA - As of May 31, 2021, 54% Washington residents aged 16 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to new data from the Washington State Department of Health. Data shows more than 7,071,595 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the state, and that nearly 63% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose.
Kane County, ILkanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 KANE COUNTY: 19 New Cases; 1 Death Wednesday; Nearly 40% of Kane Residents Fully Vaccinated

Click this link for COVID-19 information from the Illinois Department of Public Health. For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. ENCOURAGE OTHERS TO GET VACCINATED!. 3:15PM WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2. 19 New Cases;1 Death Wednesday; Nearly 40% of Kane Residents Fully Vaccinated. Kane County...
Michigan State9&10 News

Michigan Health Officials Report 318 Coronavirus Cases, 8 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 318 new coronavirus cases, and eight additional deaths. In total, Michigan has had 891,933 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 19,487 total confirmed covid-related deaths. According to the MDHHS, as of June 5, 837,864 Michiganders have recovered from the virus. And as of Thursday, 4,860,972 Michiganders...
West Chicago, ILwestchicago.org

58 Percent of Eligible DuPage County Residents Are Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 as of June 2

The following was released by DuPage County Health Department on June 2, 2021. As of June 2, more than 49 percent, or 457,274, of all DuPage County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the DuPage County residents 12 years and older who are currently eligible to be vaccinated, 66 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 58 percent have been fully vaccinated. Additionally, 87 percent of DuPage County residents ages 65 years and older are fully vaccinated and 93 percent have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. In the past week, more than 20,000 vaccine doses were administered into the arms of DuPage County residents for a total of 978,285 doses administered to date.