There's a new energy at Sea Life Park in Waimanalo after the pandemic forced the famous sanctuary aquarium to close for months. "The park was shut down for 354 long days." Valerie King, the General Manager at the park, says a temporary closure turned from weeks into months as the pandemic raged on. "In July, we anticipated a longer closure, so we ended up terminating about 1/3 of our staff. Some volunteered to be terminated, preferring not to return to work for a lot of reasons. Some of them moved back home, fear of returning to work, preferring to stay on unemployment."