Polk County Inmate Charged With 1st Degree Murder After Killing Another Inmate

POLK COUNTY, Fla.- Homicide detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged an inmate at the Polk County Jail for the murder of another inmate.

36-year-old John Smith, who remains in the jail, was charged Tuesday, May 25, 2021 with 1st Degree Murder. Detectives determined Smith severely stomped 40-year-old Shaun Seaman in their shared cell at the South County Jail in Frostproof on Thursday, May 13th.

A detention deputy conducting routine checks on inmates discovered Seaman bleeding and unconscious. He was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center for treatment, and on May 21st at about 2:45 PM, Mr. Seaman passed away.

An autopsy on Monday, May 24th at the District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office, showed that Mr. Seaman sustained blunt force trauma to his head, including a skull fracture and multiple contusions on his brain. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

During the investigation, detectives were able to conclude that John Smith was responsible for inflicting Mr. Seaman’s fatal injuries.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said, “The investigation showed that Smith, unprovoked, stomped Mr. Seaman causing his death. We are looking forward to the criminal justice system holding Smith responsible for the murder of Shaun Seaman. Our prayers are with Mr. Seaman’s family.”

