Pioneer spirit to carry into new North Whitfield Middle School building

While North Whitfield Middle School students and staff are eager to inhabit a new building for the 2021-22 school year, the move is especially meaningful for those who attended the school decades ago and now devote their careers to it.

"This school means so much to me, and I am truly blessed," said Melanie Reed, who was a Pioneer (the school's nickname) and has been a teacher there for 21 years. "I'm a forever Pioneer, and this building will be a pinnacle of our community."

Student Masy Gladson's history with North Whitfield Middle School dates back four generations, to her great-grandfather, who attended the school, and "I can't wait to see this new chapter for the Pioneers," she said. The new building and location present "so many opportunities for students, and for me it's a place to explore different activities."

Principal Larry Farner has "been looking forward to this for so long," even though a new building was "just a dream" when he took over as principal four years ago, he said. "I grew up here, born and raised just down the road," he and numerous members of his family attend, attended or will attend the school, and his grandparents "lived in a little white house" next door to the school.

"North Whitfield Middle School has meant so much to me, and this is an incredible space for the community," not only for the school's students and staff, Farner said. "We already practice and play so much at Edwards Park," so to have the new school next door to Edwards Park, "I can't even put into words how big that is, and no middle school will have as many fields as we do."

The "co-location" with Edwards Park "is the biggest thing for me," said Mike Ewton, Whitfield County Schools' assistant superintendent for operations and student services. Those at the school can use the facilities at Edwards Park, while Whitfield County's recreation department can utilize the school's parking lot and gym.

That cooperation saved Whitfield County Schools money, as "the last baseball and softball complex we built was a few years ago at Eastbrook Middle School, and that was about $1 million," Ewton said. "It would be more, now, because construction costs have increased."

"I play softball, and now we won't have any more bus rides" for practices and home games, said student Kyleigh Peek. "We can just walk right out to our field from school, and that's good."

The new gym is also a draw, said student Miley McClure. "It's just nice, and the locker rooms are way better."

The new gym seats more than 950 in the bleachers, and it's a marked upgrade over the current school's gym, Ewton said. That gym "is very small, because it was constructed in the 1950s, and the acoustics are terrible."

"We can finally get our full student body in the gym at the same time," Reed said. "The locker rooms are unbelievable, and we'll have a real concession stand."

The school building is larger than its predecessor, and classrooms are more spacious, McClure said. She's also eager for the new cafeteria.

The new cafeteria "is second to none," Reed said. "This new building surpasses everything I imagined."

The "beautiful new facility" is 147,000 square feet, about a third larger than the current building, features "a large, state-of-the-art STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) lab and art room, a special education suite and a very nice media center," said Kenneth Harless, lead architect for the project for Dalton's KRH Architects. The new school boasts 56 instructional spaces, 11 more than the current school, including eight science labs and eight flex labs that can be "whatever they need."

A new science storage room "is big enough for anything I'd want to store," Reed said. "I actually thought it was my classroom, at first, because it's so" spacious.

Security is also a key component of the new building, Harless said.

"We have top-of-the-line, high-tech security to keep students and staff safe."

Administrators, students and teachers all had input in the building's design, because "you don't do this in a vacuum," and the school system used Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) funds to cover a majority of the building's $26 million in construction costs, Ewton said. "Without ESPLOST" — a SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county, and school systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones — "this would not have been possible, and that cannot be overstated."

The fate of the current North Whitfield Middle School building remains undecided, although the school system could use it to house other programs, as instructional spaces are always at a premium, he said.

"We considered the possibility of selling it or demolishing it — all options were on the table — but now we think we'll need at least some of the space for programming there."

Also, "our fuel pumps are there for (operations in) the north side of the county," he said. "That's one of three locations for pumps in the county."

"Opening a new building like this is super exciting, and the only thing more exciting will be Aug. 6 when it's filled with students" on the first day of the 2021-22 academic year, Ewton said Thursday during a ribbon cutting for the new school. "This project is special."