A Florida woman remains adamant that she saw a baby dinosaur running through her garden.This comes two months after video footage from a security camera on Cristina Ryan’s Palm Coast property showed a creature that resembled a dinosaur run past. The video is unclear, grainy and taken at night. The figure has a distinctive tail.Ms Ryan gave an update to FOX 35 Orlando on 9 June. "There has never been an answer to what it was. Even despite asking neighbors. We are all still convinced it’s a dinosaur!"When it first emerged in April, she told the same outlet that everyone...