When it comes to weapons it’s hard to go wrong with a spear. Take a staff and add a pointy bit on the end and it opens up a whole world of new possibilities, many of which don’t involve socially-distant stabbing. San has found a spear with a touch of magic built in, making it both unbreakable and able to be recalled after being thrown, and rather than attempting to battle his way out of the prison-factory he needs to use the spear as the one tool that can help him escape. It’s a handy lever, remote button-pusher, and useful extra platform to get over high ledges, making it the perfect accessory for a hand-painted puzzle platformer.