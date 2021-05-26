Cancel
Tampa, FL

Pennsylvania Optometric Association and Abyde partner to deliver HIPAA compliance to independent eye care professionals

TAMPA , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Industry-leading HIPAA compliance solution provider Abyde announced a new partnership with Pennsylvania Optometric Association (POA), offering a complete user-friendly HIPAA program to POA’s members.

Together with the Pennsylvania Optometric Association, Abyde will provide POA members with essential HIPAA compliance programs designed to complement eye care practices’ day-to-day operations. The partnership will give POA members exclusive access to a comprehensive HIPAA compliance solution that helps meet government-mandated HIPAA compliance requirements and safeguard their practices against common HIPAA breaches.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for eye care professionals to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“Our partnership with POA will deliver Abyde’s simplified solution to their members while helping them meet essential government compliance requirements in the most efficient and cost-effective way,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to share valuable resources necessary to thrive in today’s environment with even more of Pennsylvania’s eye care professionals.”

“Abyde is an industry leader in HIPAA compliance, and we are confident that their user-friendly solution will provide instant value to our members,” said Executive Director of the POA, Joseph Ricci, Esq. “This partnership will help our independent eye care providers meet these important HIPAA standards in the most simple and stress-free way possible.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Pennsylvania Optometric Association

The Pennsylvania Optometric Association is the professional organization for over 1,250 doctors of optometry in Pennsylvania. An affiliate of the American Optometric Association, POA promotes the highest quality eye and vision care by optometrists, represents optometry to state government, provides its members with post-graduate education and membership benefits, and conducts activities in the interest of the visual welfare of the public. For more information, visit www.poaeyes.org.

