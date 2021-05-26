Capitol Hearing on Bill Ending $300 Federal Unemployment Payments

The additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits from the Federal Government will end on July 3. Gov. Hogan is defending his decision saying the following:. “Our health and economic recovery continues to outpace the nation, and we have reached the benchmark set by President Biden of vaccinating 70 percent of adults,” said Governor Hogan. “While these federal programs provided important temporary relief, vaccines and jobs are now in good supply. And we have a critical problem where businesses across our state are trying to hire more people, but many are facing severe worker shortages. After 12 consecutive months of job growth, we look forward to getting more Marylanders back to work.”