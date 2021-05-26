Cancel
Congress & Courts

Capitol Hearing on Bill Ending $300 Federal Unemployment Payments

By frankieleon
seehafernews.com
 17 days ago

A GOP-backed bill that would stop $300 federal payments for unemployed Wisconsin residents was the focus of a Capitol hearing Tuesday. The measure would both end the federal unemployment benefit and ensure job search requirements on state unemployment. Senator Howard Marklein claims he’s received complaints from constituents unhappy that people are not working. Marklein said, “And I’ve heard stories of their neighbor getting up… you know, one neighbor gets up to pack his lunch pail to go to work and the next-door neighbor is packing the tackle box to go fishing all day.”

www.seehafernews.com
State
Wisconsin State
