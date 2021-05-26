NBA DFS Prop Picks for 5/26 - Monkey Knife Fight
Enjoy these three-game slates while you can, some of these series looks like they'll be ending pretty quick. Wednesday night is full of series that all had exciting Game 1's and it's not looking like any of tonight's games are going to disappoint. The 76ers were carried through Game 1 by Tobias Harris' 37-point outing and the Wizards couldn't keep up, while the Knicks and Hawks first game came down to a last-second shot from Trae Young.www.rotoballer.com