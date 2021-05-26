Cancel
Camden Driver Surrenders In I-295 Crash That Killed Philadelphia Man, State Police Say

By Cecilia Levine
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MzlJO_0aC4ZEPD00
Shariff Harrison Photo Credit: Shariff Harrison Facebook photo

A 26-year-old Camden man surrendered to New Jersey State Police Monday on accusations he struck and killed a 27-year-old Philadelphia man on Interstate 295 last week, authorities confirmed.

Alfredo Vergara Jr. is accused of hitting Shariff Harrison, who was walking along the northbound side of 295 in West Deptford around around 4 a.m. May 19, NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

Vergara -- whose driver's license was suspended -- apparently called police later that day and identified himself as the driver, NJ.com reports.

He apparently waited five days before he surrender to troopers Monday at the Bellmawr station, the outlet says.

Vergara was lodged at the Salem County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident and causing death while operating a motor vehicle while being a suspended driver, Peele said.

Harrison's aunt, Nakeisha Evans, told NJ.com that Harrison didn't have a car and she was unsure how he got to the area when he was hit. She told the outlet she suspects his phone died and he was walking to a Wawa to call his mom.

