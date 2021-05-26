“We Are There” coming to Chicago Shakespeare Theater written by Julia W. Rath
“We Are Out There: The True Story of How They Are Out There” is a digital prologue to the upcoming musical “It Came from Outer Space: A New Musical”, to be featured this coming fall at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier. Produced in association with Universal Theatrical Group, this forty-minute taste of the future production is based on the alleged 1947 UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico, as well as on the 1953 black-and-white science fiction horror film “It Came from Outer Space” by Universal Pictures, that takes place in Sand Rock, Arizona. In the movie, astronomer John Putnam (Christopher Kale Jones) finds what might have been space rocks from the tail of a comet, and the rest follows from there.www.aroundthetownchicago.com