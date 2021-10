The Creek 9 is starting to look like a golf course again. After five months of construction, we had gotten used to staring at acres of exposed dirt and heavy equipment rolling around the property. At press time, we are 75% complete with sodding and the bulldozers have been decommissioned. Now that the sod has been laid in most areas, the new design changes really stand out and look amazing.

CREEK COUNTY, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO