The PS5 was supposed to be solace that made sure that Sony believed in generations – at least that’s what they said back in May 2020. In case you are also oblivious to it, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s CEO Jim Ryan said to Gamesindustry.biz when questioned “will PS5 games be playable on PS4?”, exactly like Microsoft put forth with Xbox Series X games like Halo Infinite “We have always believed in generations. We believe that when you go through all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, it should include features and benefits that the previous generation doesn’t include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features”.