Hydraulix & Nitti Gritti Link on Bass-Heavy ‘Waratah’
After eight years of consistent releases, forward-thinking bass and trap producer Hydraulix has announced his debut album Imposter Syndrome will arrive this autumn. In tandem with the album announcement, the Australian DJ and producer has shared the LP’s lead single, ‘Waratah’, with Latin Grammy Award Winning producer Nitti Gritti. ‘Waratah’, a one-of-a-kind trap offering that combines bombastic production with a minimalist flair, is available now across all streaming platforms via WAKAAN.www.edmsauce.com