Hydraulix & Nitti Gritti Link on Bass-Heavy ‘Waratah’

Soul singer-songwriter Eimaral Sol teams up with Jay Wile for a dazzling duet titled "Care2Much." The track dives into a strained relationship where the individuals involved have lost the lines of communication but the love is still somewhere there. With this type of universal premise, the duo could have followed the obvious route but their takes are refreshing with each party taking ownership of their flaws and their reasons for trying to keep the relationship going. Bolstered by the lively groove and soulful textures, Sol's high-pitched melodic runs take center stage while Wile's laidback vocals help spice things up with his warm aesthetic. Both vocalists go back and forth in tandem on the verses displaying unique chemistry and seamless melodic run that grips the ears.