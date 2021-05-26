Review | Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir
Visual novel adventure games were always pretty popular in Japan, but in other regions of the world, it took some time for them to gain some traction. Thanks to various games like Ace Attorney, Danganronpa and many others, the genre is really thriving. Even Nintendo dipped their toes in the genre over 30 years ago, releasing the Famicom Detective Club series for the Famicom Disk System. The series had remained exclusive to Japan and only made slight references for western audiences in games like Super Smash Bros. Melee. Now, Nintendo has decided to bring the series outside of Japan for the first time with remakes of the games. First up is Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir.gotgame.com