Review | Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir

This world definitely goes out with a whimper, not a bang. Given the pedigree of the team at Too Kyo Games, with individuals who played major roles in the Danganonpa and Zero Escape games, it was easy to get excited about World's End Club when it was first announced for Switch during a February 2021 Nintendo Direct. While the chibi-style anime presentation seemed to indicate a title aimed at a younger or less experienced audience, it wasn't clear to this reviewer how true that would be until I got my hands on the game. The most disappointing thing is that World's End Club fails not only to live up to the heights of any of the aforementioned games, but it also squanders an entertaining premise from its opening hours. If you've only played the demo, you've already played the best part.