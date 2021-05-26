Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Christian School Attendance Counselor Arrested For DUI And Child Abuse

By Mike Jenkins
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 15 days ago
LAKELAND, Fla. – On Tuesday, Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested 35-year-old Brittney Medina of Lakeland for DUI and Child Abuse.

Deputies say that at around 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle crash that had occurred at the intersection of Clubhouse Road and Live Oak Road in unincorporated south Lakeland. Medina, who was driving a silver 2016 Kia Sorrento westbound on Clubhouse Road where it terminates at Live Oak Road, had driven through Live Oak Road and off the roadway and through a fence before her car came to rest near a tree in a residential backyard.

No other vehicles were involved.

Investigators say that Medina sustained no injuries from the crash and a child who was also in the vehicle, sustained no injuries.

According to the affidavit, Medina’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and she slurred her speech. Medina consented to and failed a standardized field sobriety test.

Medina told deputies she was on her way home from a graduation party and had one glass of wine. She claimed her brakes failed at the intersection. Medina is employed as an attendance counselor at Lakeland Christian School.

“There is no excuse for placing a child in danger. Thankfully, no one was hurt or killed in this crash. Please, call a friend or family member, or use the numerous resources available – just don’t drink and drive,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Medina was arrested for DUI With Property Damage (M1) and Child Abuse Without Great Bodily Harm (F3), and was transported to the Polk County Jail where her blood alcohol level was recorded as 0.118 and 0.129 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath.

The child abuse without great bodily harm charge stems from the child being placed in immediate danger of injury and/or death by the actions of Ms. Medina.

The legal threshold for DUI is 0.08 or more grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. She is currently being held without bond.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Polk County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Lakeland Man, 74 And Haines City Man, 82 Arrested At County Parks For ‘Lewd Acts’

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Tuesday, undercover detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit arrested two local men for lewd activity at two public county parks. 74-year-old Guy Wellington Rindge of Lakeland was arrested at Saddle Creek Park after he propositioned an undercover male detective to engage in a lewd act while exposing himself and masturbating.
Florida StatePosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Man Arrested By FDLE For Murder, Female Remains Recovered Found In Lake County

On June 2, Denzelle Jordan Turner, 21, of Orlando, was extradited from Marietta, Georgia, to Florida for the April 13 murder of a female acquaintance. He is charged with one count of first-degree murder in violation of Florida Statute 782.04(1)(a)1. Turner is alleged to have murdered the victim in her Orange County home, and then moved the remains to a rural location in Lake County.
Hillsborough County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Body Found Burning At Skyway Bridge Linked To Town ‘N’ Country Missing Persons Case

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide connected to a missing person case in Hillsborough County. On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Beach Walk Condominiums, located at 4349 Bayside Village Drive in the Town ‘N’ Country area, in reference to a missing person call.
Pasco County, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Two Killed In SUV, Motorcycle Crash In Pasco County Overnight

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Hudson man and a 37-year-old Spring Hill man were killed overnight in a crash that happened on US-19 in Hudson. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 20-year-old Hudson man, was traveling southbound in the inside turn lane of US-19 approaching the intersection of Bolton Avenue, while a motorcycle, driven by a 37-year-old Spring Hill man was traveling northbound on US-19.
Zephyrhills, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

49-Year-Old Zephyrhills Man In Critical Condition After Wednesday I-4 Hit And Run

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 49-year-old Zephyrhills man is in critical condition after a hit and run crash on I-4 Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a blue 2003 Infiniti, and was traveling westbound on I-4 west of Exit 19 (Thonotosassa Road) and collided with another vehicle described as a white SUV or pickup truck in a sideswipe manner crash.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Clearwater Police Seeking Three Suspects In Cell Phone Store Armed Robbery

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects who robbed a phone store on Wednesday afternoon. The crime occurred just before 3:30 p.m. at the AT&T store located at 21561 U.S. 19, which is at the corner of Drew Street and U.S. 19. That’s when two suspects entered the store while a third suspect waited outside in a silver Toyota Corolla.
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

4-Year-Old Fires Gun, Grazes 6-Year-Old With Bullet

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on E. Frierson Ave that happened just after 10:00 am Tuesday morning. Investigators say a 6-year-old showed up at a nearby hospital with a wound to the leg this morning. The child’s injuries are non-life-threatening. Police say a 15-year-old,...