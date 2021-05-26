Cancel
HCA pens pact with Google Cloud to create new clinical decision-making platform

By Rebecca Pifer
healthcaredive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospital operator HCA Healthcare is linking up with Google Cloud on a new data analytics platform to support provider decision-making, the companies announced Wednesday. The deal between the 186-hospital system and the technology behemoth will build on HCA's existing use of technology to streamline both clinical and non-clinical operations, and represents "significant investments" in the system's mobile functions, the companies said. The goal is to give doctors and nurses workflow tools, analysis and alerts on their mobile devices for real-time updates on patients' conditions, while also improving workflows such as supply chain, human resources and physical plant operations.

