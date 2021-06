Montclair’s first annual Disability Pride Parade and rally was such a big success that plans are in the works for next year’s event. “We are so grateful to everyone who came out to support the disability community. The event showed how far we have come but also how much further we need to go as a society when it cones to civil rights,” said Montclair’s Alma Schneider, founder of the Montclair Friday Group who organized the event.