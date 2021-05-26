Good Luck, Bestie—Mercury Retrograde Begins This Week

If you’ve been undergoing a series of miscommunications lately, that can only mean one thing: Mercury retrograde is upon us once again. To put astro-terminology in simple terms, Mercury moves backward from its orbit three to four times a year, resulting in a series of unfortunate occurrences. Known to be the planet that represents communication, travel and technology, Mercury allows us to convey our thoughts by filtering what we say, as well as how we absorb information from others on a regular day. With that in mind, during these unpredictable times, you may want to remain vigilant when it comes to conveying your feelings to the people you care about, or even when sending out simple texts or emails.