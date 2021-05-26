These Grandma-Approved Kitchen Tools Are So Good We're Still Using Them Today

Who said turkey is only for the holidays? The white meat is a staple at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners but it's a versatile and healthy option all year round. Turkey is a rich source of protein full of minerals and nutrients, especially vitamin B which is beneficial for cell functioning. Beyond its health benefits, this meat is really convenient as it preserves well for up to a year in the freezer. This means that if you still have some turkey breasts lurking in your freezer that you never got around to cooking from the holidays, this Instant Pot turkey tenderloin recipe by recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina is for you.