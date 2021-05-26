These Grandma-Approved Kitchen Tools Are So Good We're Still Using Them Today
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grandma's kitchen was a special place indeed, whether your granny was rolling out biscuits every morning, kept the cookie jar full, or was known for hosting the family every Sunday for her famous lasagna. And while there have been plenty of innovations over the past few decades (Air fryers! Microwave ovens! Silicone-coated everything!), sometimes Grandma does know best. Many of the tools that she reached for often as she cooked are still products worth having in our 21st century kitchens.www.allrecipes.com