Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

These Grandma-Approved Kitchen Tools Are So Good We're Still Using Them Today

By Jessica Harlan
Allrecipes.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Grandma's kitchen was a special place indeed, whether your granny was rolling out biscuits every morning, kept the cookie jar full, or was known for hosting the family every Sunday for her famous lasagna. And while there have been plenty of innovations over the past few decades (Air fryers! Microwave ovens! Silicone-coated everything!), sometimes Grandma does know best. Many of the tools that she reached for often as she cooked are still products worth having in our 21st century kitchens.

www.allrecipes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Kitchen#Home Cooks#Acidic Foods#Home Cooking#Microwave Ovens#French Kitchens#Southern#Nut#Progressive Nut Chopper#Oxo Good Grips Egg Beater#Cooking Vegetables#Dishwasher#Dishes#Pressure Cooking#Perfect Pie Crusts#Freezer#Cast Iron Skillets#Pots#Gorgeous Sugar Cookies#Accessories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
NASA
Related
Lifestylepurewow.com

10 New Kitchen Tools We're Already Obsessing Over

Yes, the makers of our beloved Always Pan made a set of must-have knives to match your go-to frying pan. This set of easy-to-pour olive oil, coarse sea salt and two cedar planks will take your BBQ to a whole new level. Smeg Citrus Juicer. ($180) Fresh-squeezed lemonade has never...
romper.com

12 Unexpected Kitchen Tools That Make Weeknight Dinners So Much Easier

After a long day of work, school pickups, and sports practice, dinner often falls to the wayside (take-out, anyone?). But making a homemade, delicious meal is just one way to ensure your kids are growing big and strong and that you’re eating something full of fresh nutrients. That’s why we’re all about finding simple hacks and the best kitchen tools that help us food prep, cook, and tackle clean-up on even the busiest weeknights.
Home & GardenOrganic Authority

The Definitive List of Kitchen Tools You Do Not Need in Your Kitchen

Was it QVC that started the unipurpose utensil craze? Shark Tank? (Sorry, Shark Tank.) Maybe cooking tool excess can be blamed on the globalized ‘90s, when Walmarts were popping up faster than overseas manufacturers could fill them with cheap plastic everything. And by everything, we mean everything. Watermelon slicers. Avocado...
Home & GardenDomaine

5 Kitchen Cleaning Tasks We're All Guilty of Overlooking

You’ve got your kitchen cleaning routine down to a science: wipe the counters and the sink each night, run the dishwasher, and toss expired items on occasion. It keeps things feeling neat and tidy on a day-to-day basis, but are you really getting your kitchen clean? The answer could be no.
Food & Drinksfinehomesandliving.com

Basic Cooking Tools That Every Kitchen Should Have

For many people, cooking is considered to be a work of art. It is very comforting to know that if you put together the same set of ingredients and some love, and you put them under the same conditions, you will end up with pretty much the same taste. The problem is that many people tend to think of cooking as hard labor or a consuming task. This comes from the fact that they have to do it daily, and adding “must” to anything turns it into a daunting chore.
Home & GardenPosted by
Taste Of Home

How to Clean Kitchen Mats So They’re As Fresh As New

Picture this: You’ve just cleaned your kitchen from top to bottom. The counters are gleaming, the appliances are free of fingerprints, the floor is absolutely shining. But what’s that? Your neglected kitchen mat is besmirching a freshly washed kitchen. This will not do!. Read on to find out everything you...
LifestyleAllrecipes.com

12 Must-Have Kitchen Gadgets for Sweet Summer Treats

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer has always been the perfect excuse to indulge in our favorite sweets. When it's blazing hot outside, who doesn't love the idea of a cooling scoop of gelato or a refreshing lick from a frozen ice pop. But this summer feels particularly celebratory, as friends and families can be reunited once more for picnics, patio parties, and family reunions.
Interior Designvoticle.com

Tools Used To Treat Kitchen Cabinet Refacing

The painted kitchen cabinets can look utterly special. They can look really pleasing towards the eyes associated with the individual. However, making sturdy and comfortable for the paint is really a decision that could be a little tough to make. If you are planning to trade your home then painting the cabinets would be described as a great idea. Along with painting the entire home, it always be good in paint the cabinets. This investment can significantly impact the price of your houses.
Recipesthefreshloaf.com

Egg yolks only

I have been baking a brioche-type sweet roll for quite a few years. This recipe calls for ONLY egg yolks. I have been diligently cracking eggs and freezing the egg whites for some future use. But, I can only freeze so much, and eating the whites gets pretty old after a while.
Home & GardenIKEA Hackers

1 big or 2 small units: This portable kitchen island so useful

I’ve always wanted to have a kitchen island and when moving into a new apartment, our small kitchen and limited countertop surfaces gave me the opportunity to create my dream kitchen island. I went for the KALLAX unit because I was looking for an affordable and easily DIYable solution. As...
Recipesspectrumnews1.com

Chef's Kitchen: Black Bean Sweet Potato Wontons by Hungry Pants

In today's Chef's Kitchen, we're hanging out at the cleverly-named SODO eatery called Hungry Pants owned by Alex and Joey — a loving couple with a menu catering to every kind of palette. Check out this recipe featuring a wonton unlike most you've had before. These delicate, most edible purses...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Turkey Tenderloin Recipe

Who said turkey is only for the holidays? The white meat is a staple at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners but it's a versatile and healthy option all year round. Turkey is a rich source of protein full of minerals and nutrients, especially vitamin B which is beneficial for cell functioning. Beyond its health benefits, this meat is really convenient as it preserves well for up to a year in the freezer. This means that if you still have some turkey breasts lurking in your freezer that you never got around to cooking from the holidays, this Instant Pot turkey tenderloin recipe by recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina is for you.
Electronicshandymantips.org

4 Types of Precision Tools and How You Can Use Them

Being a homeowner typically implies that at some point, there’s going to be some work that needs to be done. Having a few handyman tricks up your sleeve can help keep costs low as well as ensure that you’re getting things done exactly as you want them. There are of course cases where hiring a professional is essential, but where you have the skills you might as well implement them.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Instant Pot Copycat Panera Black Bean Soup Recipe

If you've ever been out and in need of a quick, satisfying, and moderately healthy lunch, you've probably stopped by a Panera Bread. The fast casual spot specializes in soups, salads, and sandwiches, and has earned a large fanbase in the process, with over 2,000 locations throughout North America. There's...
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

These Studio Headphones Are Trusted By The Pros (So They’re Good Enough For Us Too)

There’s some professional-grade music equipment that you probably don’t need to worry about unless you’re a musician. DJ headphones aren’t that kind of thing. Even if you’re just a casual music fan who cares about getting the full, dynamic range of the music you love, DJ or studio headphones can be a great investment. The things DJs, producers and musicians need when buying headphones also benefit commuters and frequent flyers. Namely, clear sound, portability and comfort.
RecipesArkansas Online

LOW-CARB RECIPE: Everything bagel, lox nontraditional version

Love lox and bagels with all of the traditional accompaniments? Then this dish could become a favorite. The salmon is seared with a dusting of everything spice, similar to the herbs and seasonings found on an everything bagel. The filet is served atop a salad of cucumbers, red onion and tomato tossed with a caper-cream cheese dressing. Still missing that bagel? Serve this with bagel chips on the side. This recipe makes a generous amount of dressing, if you have a little leftover, eat it as a snack with crudite made up of leftover salad ingredients.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Homemade Instant Pot Apple Butter Recipe

Apple butter is a decadent treat that can be topped on toast, ice cream, or cake. It's seriously sweet and really easy to make at home. Contrary to what the name suggests, apple butter is made by slowly cooking the apples until they're pureed, sticky, and treacly. However, if you're tight on time but want to replicate your favorite spread Susan Olayinka from the Flexible Fridge has developed an apple butter recipe using your Instant Pot which is to die for.
Recipesthesaxon.org

How To Make The Perfect Vegan ‘Fish’ (AKA Tofish) – Recipe | Food

II’m not an expert on tofu, in fact I would go so far as to describe myself as a reformed skeptic, but there are two things I know about it: first, its creamy smoothness is a great contrast to other flavors (see mapo tofu); and second, it transforms, Cinderella style, when frying, with its irresistible soft wobble against the crunch of the dough. Both of these qualities make it an ideal plant-based substitute for whitefish in the classic chippie dinner, offering a similar delicacy of flavor and a satisfying contrast of textures without the annoying saltiness of halloumi or the chewing of banana blossoms. , which are sometimes used as fish -free alternatives instead.
Recipespurewow.com

25 Summer Dump Dinners That Basically Cook Themselves

In the dog days of summer, we’d rather be anywhere than a hot kitchen (though our first choice is probably on a float in an infinity pool with a cold glass of wine in hand). So, to minimize the whole standing-over-a-hot-stove thing, we like to rely on “dump” dinners: easy set-it-and-forget-it meals that are seasonal, fresh and delicious without too much effort (like sheet-pan gnocchi and Instant-Pot coconut salmon). Intrigued? Here are more of our favorite recipes.