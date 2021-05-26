Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Song You Need to Know: Luther Black Resurrects Bob Dylan's 'Most of the Time'

By David Browne
New Haven Register
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThis week Bob Dylan turned 80, and singers and musicians have been covering his songs for roughly 60 of those years. Still, it’s always a treat when someone digs a little deeper into Dylan’s catalog than “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” or “Like a Rolling Stone.” On her new collection of Bob remakes, Chrissie Hynde brings back the oft-neglected likes of “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” and “Every Grain of Sand,” and the Dylan Broadway musical Girl from the North Country (set to reopen in the fall) includes “Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anyone Seen My Love),” “Sweetheart Like You,” and not one but two New Morning obscurities, “Sign on the Window” and “Went to See the Gypsy.”

www.nhregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Bettye Lavette
Person
Chrissie Hynde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Recent Songs#British#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Musicsocietyofrock.com

7 Classic Rock Songs That Made You Question Society

These protest songs were released decades ago and yet their message remains relevant to today’s social, environmental, and political issues. Frank Zappa & The Mothers of Invention – Trouble Every Day. It’s about social injustice, racial violence, and sensationalist journalism – three things which still exist today. Frank Zappa wrote...
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
Musicforeveraltoona.com

Bob Dylan 6/17/21

Bob Dylan has just announced Shadow Kingdom — an exclusive online broadcast event set for July 18th at 5 p.m. ET. Dylan sent an email to his online community stating, “Shadow Kingdom will showcase Bob Dylan in an intimate setting as he performs songs from his extensive body of work, created especially for this event. Shadow Kingdom will mark the first concert performance since December 2019, and first performance since his universally acclaimed album, Rough And Rowdy Ways.”
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Bob Dylan Announces Livestream Concert

Bob Dylan has announced an upcoming livestream concert titled Shadow Kingdom that will take place on July 18. Tickets for the streaming event are now available, and viewers can rewatch the show for 48 hours after it airs. The program will feature versions of Dylan's songs created especially for the...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Bob Dylan sets Veeps concert

Broadcast performance will be Dylan’s first in nearly 30 years. Veeps will present Bob Dylan in an exclusive concert performance on Sunday, July 18th at 2 pm ET/11 am PT. Shadow Kingdom will showcase the artist in an intimate setting as he presents renditions of songs from his extensive and renowned body of work created especially for this event. Tickets are $25 and access to this concert event will remain for 48 hours after the initial airing.
Musicalbumism.com

Bob Dylan’s ‘Blonde on Blonde’ Turns 55 | Anniversary Retrospective

Happy 55th Anniversary to Bob Dylan’s seventh studio album Blonde on Blonde, originally released June 20, 1966. The type of run Bob Dylan went on in a little more than a year is nothing less than astounding. Over the space of 13 months, he released three of the greatest albums of all time. The first, Bringing It All Back Home (1965) was the genesis of the folk-rock genre. The second, Highway 61 Revisited (1965), released just five months later, set the tone for cultural revolution in the United States and changed songwriting forever.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Song You Need to Know: Juls, 'Chance'

The discography of ace British-Ghanaian producer Juls is strewn with delicate yet kinetic hits: Try “Give You Love” with L.A.X., “Your Corner” with Nonso Amadi, “Mmayewa” with Twitch 4EVA and Quamina Mp, or “London” with Tomi Agape. Juls often locates a sweet spot between intricate, hand-played grooves — especially sinuous guitar lines and skronking horns — and the programmed ones that zip back and forth between clubs around the Atlantic. His attention to detail sets his work apart from that of more paint-by-numbers producers.
Malibu, CAwdayradionow.com

Bob Dylan's First Streaming Special Set For July 18th

(Malibu, CA) -- Bob Dylan is returning to the stage next month for his first live performance since the pandemic hit. Fans can catch the show from the comfort of their homes since his comeback will be virtual. "Shadow Kingdom" will be Dylan's first-ever streaming performance and will air on...
MusicMinneapolis Star Tribune

The times are indeed a-changing as Bob Dylan will stream a concert

Bob Dylan hasn't exactly been idle during the pandemic. He dropped the terrific album "Rough and Rowdy Ways" in June 2020. Then last month he celebrated his 80th birthday. We don't know if he actually blew out candles, but it was a milestone. Now comes the announcement of a streaming...
Musicnation.cymru

Did the Welsh National Anthem inspire one of Bob Dylan’s most famous songs?

The link between Bob Dylan and Wales is well established. The iconic US singer-songwriter’s surname was chosen in tribute to Welsh poet Dylan Thomas, whose poetry had inspired the young musician, born Robert Zimmerman. But now it’s been claimed that the musical legend may have also been inspired by the...
MusicKBOE Radio

PREVIOUSLY UNRELEASED LIVE JOHNNY CASH ALBUM COMING IN SEPTEMBER

A previously unreleased live Johnny Cash album is coming this fall. “Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, at the Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968” was recorded in San Francisco by Owsley “Bear” Stanley, the Grateful Dead’s legendary concert documentarian. The album features a 28-song concert, including two Bob Dylan covers “Don’t...
MusicGreenwichTime

New Johnny Cash Live Album, 'At the Carousel Ballroom,' Captures Country Star in the Counterculture

A new Johnny Cash live album, recorded in San Francisco in 1968 by famed taper and audio engineer Owsley Stanley, is set for release September 24th via the Owsley Stanley Foundation and Renew Records/BMG. Johnny Cash, At the Carousel Ballroom, April 24th, 1968 finds the country legend performing in the heart of Haight-Ashbury, and the performance has been teased with Cash’s rendition of “I’m Going to Memphis.”
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Chrissie Hynde to Perform ‘Bob Dylan & Other Songs’ Shows

Chrissie Hynde has announced a brief 2021 U.K. tour of stripped back sets that feature songs from her new album of original Bob Dylan covers. The album, Standing in the Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan, will be released on CD and vinyl on August 20 via BMG. It’s been available to stream since late May to coincide with Dylan’s 80 on May 24.
MusicNew Haven Register

Song You Need to Know: Conclave, 'All That I Need'

On October 13th, the producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist J Kriv played a song from Detroit legend Moodymann on his monthly show, Live on Radio Alhara. Moodymann’s work is so distinctive that it can be tough to follow, so J Kriv relied on the shock of the new for the next track, cuing up a single from a recently formed group named Conclave: “There’s Enough,” a mishmash of shuffle-thump rhythms, solemn chants, and sudden falsetto howls.
Musicheadstuff.org

NO ENCORE #280 | TOP 5 BOB DYLAN SONGS (BEST & WORST)

Ace music journo and our very own super sub Zara Hedderman joins a returning Craig Fitzpatrick for a NO ENCORE episode that’s big on breaking news… and big on Bob. ACT ONE: How Craig helplessly listened last week, unable to come to an anguished Dave’s aid, a Hedderman catch-up, and a taste of a Saint Sister chat to come.