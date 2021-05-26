Song You Need to Know: Luther Black Resurrects Bob Dylan's 'Most of the Time'

This week Bob Dylan turned 80, and singers and musicians have been covering his songs for roughly 60 of those years. Still, it’s always a treat when someone digs a little deeper into Dylan’s catalog than “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” or “Like a Rolling Stone.” On her new collection of Bob remakes, Chrissie Hynde brings back the oft-neglected likes of “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight” and “Every Grain of Sand,” and the Dylan Broadway musical Girl from the North Country (set to reopen in the fall) includes “Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anyone Seen My Love),” “Sweetheart Like You,” and not one but two New Morning obscurities, “Sign on the Window” and “Went to See the Gypsy.”