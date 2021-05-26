Four human resource management majors achieve SHRM-CP credential

The O'Connor Group provides industry-tailored Human Resources and Talent Acquisition outsourcing and consulting services that focus on Life Science, Manufacturing, Information Technology, and Professional Services industries. The O’Connor Group is an EOS, award-winning, woman-owned certified enterprise based in King of Prussia, PA, since 2007. Exceptional customer focus allows The O’Connor Group to help clients create, improve and resource their Human Resource and Recruiting teams. Serving as process improvement experts for companies from 2 to1,000 plus employees. Allowing companies to focus on productivity, The O’Connor Group team takes care of people, through managing human resources or talent acquisition. In these rapidly changing and uncertain times, The O’Connor Group is committed to serving clients with compassion, dignity, and like always, following our core values: Integrity, Curiosity, Execution, and Collaboration. The O’Connor Group is a helping hand in the community. From attending a signature event: CEO Care, HR Access, Talent Talks, Coffee and Connections, Ask HR Office Hours, or Executive Women Breakfast Series, or participating in community efforts. The O’Connor Group’s mission is to help all businesses thrive and grow with the right people, processes, and systems. The O’Connor Group is a recipient of the 2020 Philadelphia Business Journal Best Small Places to work, Philadelphia Business Journal Soaring 76 in 2020 & 2021, the 2020 Philadelphia Business Journal Healthiest Small Business, 2021 Philadelphia 100, and 2020 & 2021 Inc. 5000.

