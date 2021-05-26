CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Four human resource management majors achieve SHRM-CP credential

By Nicole Filippo
ELON University
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHuman resource management majors Molly Stark ’21, Alyssa Keller ’21, Quinn Van Tol ’21 and Chris van Dijk ’21 earned their Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) designations this past semester. The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the largest global professional association and network for HR...

