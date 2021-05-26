Cancel
Cersaie 2021: A Harbinger of Hope

By Edie Cohen
Interior Design
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s about time. A long-awaited double dose of good news comes from Italy. Number one: Cersaie, the international exhibition for the ceramic tile arena and bathroom furnishings sector, will go live again in Bologna in 2021. Dates are September 27 to October 1. The second notice concerns the Italian government’s healthy financial stimulus. Given the importance of this industry to the country’s overall manufacturing plus the non-Italian exhibitors, almost 40 percent, spurring the local economy, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Italian Trade Agency have agreed to support Cersaie’s initiatives with 1.2 million euros, roughly $1.5 million. The largest portion of these funds will go towards organizing visiting delegations from Germany, France, the U.K., North America, and Gulf countries. Euros are also allocated to hosting some 170 architects, journalists, and distributors, the most in Cersaie’s 36-year history. And, as a first, major players in the real estate and commercial worlds are invited as well. To which we can only add, forza Italia e ci vediamo a Bologna.

