Thor Fans Are Bullying Chris Hemsworth Over His Latest Instagram Photo

By Brooke Mondor
Looper
Looper
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even popular superheroes aren't immune to trolling. One of Marvel's most beloved Avengers is currently getting made fun of on Instagram ... though probably not for the reason that he would have expected. Chris Hemsworth, the man who has brought Thor to life for over a decade, recently posted a...

Person
Chris Hemsworth
MoviesComicBook

Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Thor 10th Anniversary by Recalling No-Name Casting With Tom Hiddleston

This year is the 10th anniversary of the first Thor movie, which introduced Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder and Tom Hiddleston as his mischievous brother, Loki, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since then, both stars have had an enormous presence in the MCU, with the duo leading two more Thor movies and appearing in the Avengers films. Loki even has a Disney+ series debuting next month. To commemorate the milestone, Hemsworth took to Instagram to look back at the first film and how the press covered his and Hiddleston's casting before either of them became a highly sought-after superstar.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Chris Hemsworth Has the Last Laugh 10 Years After "No-Name" Thor Casting

Watch: "Thor" & More: A Look Back at Comic-Con 2010. It's hard to believe just over 10 years ago the blockbuster action star was considered a "virtual unknown," according to a 2009 Vulture casting announcement Hemsworth resurfaced in honor of the decade anniversary of Thor. The Vulture post, penned by Mark Graham and titled "Marvel Rolls Dice, Casts No-names for Thor," recapped the news that Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston had been cast in Kenneth Branagh's upcoming creation, "despite rumors that had everyone from Shia LaBeouf to Josh Hartnett being cast."
MoviesCollider

Chris Hemsworth Shares Look at Thor in 'Love and Thunder' in New Set Image

Thor himself has shared a behind-the-scenes photo to his Instagram feed from the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Chris Hemsworth took to social media on May 14 to give his followers a special look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling, and naturally, his photo featured director and pal Taika Waititi. The two men posed for a selfie which was snapped by Hemsworth, who is starring into the camera with wide eyes with a Love and Thunder hat that would make Kevin Feige jealous. Waititi looks super fresh with ombre sunglasses on while staring into the camera blankly. Hemsworth also is sporting his character’s long blonde strands as the two hang out behind the scenes.
Celebritieswkml.com

Chris Hemsworth And Tom Hiddleston: See A Photo Of Them From A Decade Ago

Chris Hemsworth recently posted a photo of him and Tom Hiddleston on Instagram from their Thor casting 10 years ago. Hemsworth captioned the pair of images, “This year marks the 10th anniversary of THOR when two unknown lads were given the keys to the kingdom. It’s been a hell of a ride and we clearly haven’t aged a day 😂 @twhiddleston @marvelstudios”
TV & VideosWinter is Coming

Will Chris Hemsworth be in the new Loki series on Disney+?

Now that WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have shown that Marvel has come to play with their series on Disney+, all eyes turn to Loki as the next big series to hit the service. Though the series won’t debut until June 9, fans are already wondering who might show up in a big cameo.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Chris Hemsworth And Taika Waititi Posed For The Thor: Love And Thunder 'Poster' And I Can't Get Enough

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 10 years since the original Thor movie hit theaters and catapulted Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston to international stardom. Despite the amount of time that’s passed, fans are still loving both actors, and Hemsworth’s God of Thunder is about to receive a fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe solo film -- Thor: Love and Thunder. The movie has been in production in Australia for the past several months but, aside from the logo, we’ve yet to see anything official from the film. However, Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi did recently pose for the “poster,” and I can’t get enough of it.
Beauty & FashionCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER Set Photos Reveal A Startling New (Sporty) Look For Chris Hemsworth's God Of Thunder

Production on Thor: Love and Thunder continues in Australia, and this latest batch of set photos have really left us intrigued. While it's no secret that this movie is somewhat 1980s-inspired (that logo is a dead giveaway), Chris Hemsworth has been spotted sporting what can only be described as a very unexpected new look for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's God of Thunder.
MoviesMovieWeb

Chris Hemsworth Brings Plenty of Love and Thunder in Budget Squeezing Thor 4 Set Photo

In a recent Instagram post, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth shared a snap of himself and Thor: Love and Thunder writer and director Taika Waititi. The pair are midway through shooting the next chapter in the Thor saga for Marvel Studios. And it looks like Chris Hemsworth is back to his iconic long blonde Thor hair. So much so, he looks to be posing for a new metal album.
MoviesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Chris Hemsworth and his giant arms tease 'bats--- crazy' Thor: Love and Thunder

The forecast is calling for thunder. Chris Hemsworth announced Tuesday that filming has wrapped in Australia on Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth solo outing for everyone's favorite blond, hammer-wielding Asgardian prince. The actor shared a new look at the film on Instagram, featuring Thor's extremely jacked physique and the reappearance of director Taika Waititi as rock monster Korg. (As for the mysterious symbol on Thor's shirt, it's unclear exactly what it is, but it sure looks a lot like Yggdrasil, the Norse tree of legend that connects the Nine Realms.)
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Fans Are Stunned Over Chris Hemsworth’s Shocking New Look

When actor Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder debuted in 2011’s Thor, the world was introduced to the relative newcomer. Now, you can’t have Marvel without Thor, and by association, Hemsworth. The character has become a fan-favorite of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth’s Avenger went on to star in two...