The breathtaking winners of the Nature TTL Photographer of the Year 2021 competition have been announced, depicting scenes of life, death, and frivolity. An optical illusion took the grand prize, in a photo that appears to show an orangutan climbing upside-down owing to a very reflective pool that looks like the sky. Nature TTL reports that this year they received over 8,000 images from photographers across the globe, but it was Thomas Vijayan who took home the £1,500 cash prize for his photo The World is Going Upside Down.