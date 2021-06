Eleven Researchers Selected to Receive $6.6M in Total Science Funding for Cutting-edge Research. The Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation announced today the selection of its 2021 class of Beckman Young Investigator Awardees from U.S. colleges and universities. The awardees exemplify the Foundation’s mission of supporting the most promising young faculty members in the early stages of their academic careers in the chemical and life sciences, particularly to foster the invention of methods, instruments, and materials that will open new avenues of research in science. They were selected from a pool of over 250 applicants after a three-part review led by a panel of scientific experts.