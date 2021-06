TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation's 69th annual Cherokee National Holiday will be a hybrid celebration featuring both virtual and limited, smaller-scale in-person events. Traditionally, the Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from both Oklahoma and out of state on Labor Day weekend. Although many residents have now received the COVID-19 vaccination, COVID-19 cases continue to be confirmed in Oklahoma and the virus remains a threat. Cherokee Nation will safely proceed with a variety of events that allow for smaller, safe gatherings, while also remaining cautious by postponing events that traditionally draw larger public gatherings.