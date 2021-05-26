Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

WE SHINE TOGETHER CONCERT, LA/VIRTUAL

averagesocialite.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeets: In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and to help raise funds for increasingly vital mental health resources, UCLA Health and AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, are proud to announce “We Shine Together,” a virtual mental health awareness concert featuring John Legend, Black Pumas and Joy Oladokun. The free benefit concert, produced by AEG Studios, will stream live from Los Angeles for music fans around the world on Thursday, May 27 at 6:00 PM PDT/9:00 PM EDT via the “We Shine Together” website. The program will feature nearly three hours of musical performances curated exclusively for the concert while initiating a dialogue around the importance of mental health awareness and key resources available to the public during our extraordinarily challenging times.

www.averagesocialite.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
John Legend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Depression#Cdc#Mental Health Care#Live Music#Live Performances#New Music#World Music#Free Music#La Virtual#Aeg Studios#The New York Times#Ucla Health#Cdc#Black Pumas#Music Fans#Feature#Global Music Curator#Joy#Entertainment Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Sports
Related
Shenandoah, IAvalleynewstoday.com

Pianist Adam Swanson hosts free virtual concerts

Prepare to get your toes tapping this Sunday night with a free virtual concert, “Music of the World Wars,” by pianist Adam Swanson. A musician at heart, Swanson has been playing at festivals and piano concerts since he was eleven years old. “The first piece of music I ever learned...
MusicMetalSucks

Within Temptation Announce Virtual Reality Concert

Virtual reality concerts aren’t exactly a new idea; Megadeth and Killswitch Engage have both done it, and long before the pandemic made streaming shows the new normal. Still, Within Temptation’s just announced “spectacular immersive event,” The Aftermath – A Show in Virtual Reality, sounds pretty darn cool. And I don’t even like Within Temptation.
Musicthemiamiguide.com

NOMADE Brings Together Musicians and Artists with Intimate Concert Series in Miami

NOMADE invites you to be a part of a new experience, where the intimate and the organic fuse creating the perfect conditions to enjoy a world class musical moment. This new concept of intimate concerts creates the perfect space for artists to express themselves freely and get out there, generating a connection with their audience and vice versa, resulting in this meticulously cared for and cozy environment, ideal for those who wish to live unique moments and experience new sensations that exacerbate all their senses.
MusicLebanon-Express

2021 CMT Music Awards: The list of winners, photo highlights and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Carrie Underwood has another reason to rejoice — she extended her record as the most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, thanks to her song “Hallelujah.”. The music video for the singer's hit, a collaboration with John Legend, was named video of...
MusicRegister Citizen

Rufus Wainwright Sings 'Over the Rainbow' for Upcoming Virtual Concert

Rufus Wainwright has released a studio performance of Judy Garland’s “Over the Rainbow,” to be featured in the upcoming virtual concert Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios. The show will be a virtual revisit of his 2006-2007 live tribute to Garland, Rufus Does Judy at Carnegie Hall. Renée Zellweger, who...
MusicBusiness Insider

Together Again Outdoor Concert Series is Bringing Live Music Back this Summer

EDMONTON, AB, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Trixstar is pleased to launch Canada's first dedicated socially distanced concert venue this summer. The Together Again Outdoor Concert Series is set to take place at the historic Racetrack Infield on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands (formerly Northlands Park). The world has changed, and live events are changing with it; a new outdoor concert series bringing people together in a safe way is here.
Theater & Dancedailymusicroll.com

Rising RnB Singer Skye Shanklin Drops New Music Video, ‘All This’ Filled with Surprising Thematic Elements

California-based singer-songwriter Skye Shanklin has created hype among R&B fans all over the world with her wondrous soundscape. She has released an incredible music video, ‘All This’ featuring her unparalleled artistic craftsmanship. The song has gained more than 29k views in just 3 weeks. The 9 and 1/2 years old singing diva is winning hearts on the internet with her stunning talent. The brilliant artist has made some time for us and shared some interesting information about her music and herself.
Musicrespect-mag.com

Free Snoop Dogg + Saweetie, Kaskade Virtual Concert Starting June 1st

Display, the social that pays, today announces an encore week of its displayFest virtual concert series in celebration of hitting over 3.5 million users downloads in its first month. The concert series previously featured performances from Lil Pump, Ray J, Kaskade and many more, highlighting the creative power of the display platform. The event’s encore week will bring back some of the viewer’s favorite stars with additional performances from Saweetie, Snoop Dogg, and Trippie Redd as well as G-Eazy, Miguel, Bryson Tiller, and others.
Video Gamespghcitypaper.com

Soundscape.social merges video games and concerts for an interactive virtual music experience

In the era of social distancing, in-person concerts were one of the first large-scale events to be delayed or cancelled. Many musicians took to livestreams or pre-recorded concerts to continue interactions with their fans, but University of Pittsburgh PhD students Pat Healy and Hannah Standiford have created a new way to listen with music virtually that reinserts the interactivity and spaciality of in-person concerts into the experience.
Gloucester, MAWicked Local

Cape Ann Symphony presents a virtual clarinet quintet concert

The Cape Ann Symphony has released a Virtual Clarinet Quintet Concert, the third of its planned virtual concert season, featuring symphony musicians under the direction of Conductor and Music Director Maestro Yoichi Udagawa. The Clarinet Quintet Concert is available online now and features five Cape Ann Symphony musicians playing Clarinet...
TV & Videosmjsbigblog.com

The Voice 21 Blind Auditions Brings Back Studio Audiences! Sched & Tix

The Voice will invite audiences back into the studio for its upcoming Season 21 Blind Auditions tapings, featuring coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and new panelist, Ariana Grande. The tapings are for the upcoming fall 2021 cycle, the only cycle scheduled for the NBC 2021-2022 season. The Voice...
Madison, WIwisc.edu

Tandem Press to present virtual jazz concert on June 17

The video will feature print works created by Tandem Press collaborative artists alongside new jazz compositions performed by UW–Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music student jazz ensembles. The video will be a virtual recreation of attending a Tandem Press jazz concert, where audiences are invited to stroll the galleries and...
MusicSFGate

Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice to Receive ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award

ASCAP (the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) announced that Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and D-Nice will receive the ASCAP Voice of the Culture award, presented to those who’ve had a major influence on music and culture. The three artists will be recognized at this year’s ASCAP Rhythm & Soul...
Musictheweektoday.com

Tri-County Symphonic Band to host virtual concert

The Tri-County Symphonic Band will host its 18th Annual Pops Concert virtually on Sunday, June 13th at 7 p.m. The concert, titled “Revisiting the Fabulous Fifties,” will feature the same setlist as the group’s 2019 concert including songs by Dave Brubeck, Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, and others. The concert will...
Musichawaiipublicradio.org

Slack Key Musician Patrick Landeza Celebrates Album Release With Virtual Concert

Slack key musician Patrick Landeza’s new album “Far Away” didn’t get the usual fanfare of a CD release party last April. On Sunday, he'll finally get to celebrate with a live virtual concert from the Hawaii Theatre. Without parties, touring or playing for live audiences, Landeza found himself grounded on...
Music101 WIXX

Miley Cyrus teams up with Magnum ice cream for free virtual concert

Miley Cyrus has a sweet summer treat for fans. The singer is teaming up with Magnum ice cream for a free virtual concert experience this month, called Miley in Layers. Miley is set to perform some of the biggest hits off her recent album, Plastic Hearts, as well as an exclusive cover of the ‘80s hit “Midas Touch” by Midnight Star, re-imagined as “Miley’s Touch.”