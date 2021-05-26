WE SHINE TOGETHER CONCERT, LA/VIRTUAL

Deets: In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and to help raise funds for increasingly vital mental health resources, UCLA Health and AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, are proud to announce “We Shine Together,” a virtual mental health awareness concert featuring John Legend, Black Pumas and Joy Oladokun. The free benefit concert, produced by AEG Studios, will stream live from Los Angeles for music fans around the world on Thursday, May 27 at 6:00 PM PDT/9:00 PM EDT via the “We Shine Together” website. The program will feature nearly three hours of musical performances curated exclusively for the concert while initiating a dialogue around the importance of mental health awareness and key resources available to the public during our extraordinarily challenging times.