Ryan Sutter Thought He May Have Cancer When Searching for a Diagnosis for His Mystery Illness

A woman in Tennessee is awaiting the arrival of her new baby boy thanks to the help of her twin sister. Sarah Sharp was diagnosed with a rare cancer in July 2018 which has prevented her from carrying additional children of her own, according to News Channel 5. She first learned of her choriocarcinoma diagnosis about a year after giving birth to her first child, a diagnosis she said rocked her to the core. The cancer forms when placental cells are left inside a uterus after a pregnancy or miscarriage and is so rare, in fact, that her doctor had never personally seen a case.