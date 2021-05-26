Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Ryan Sutter Thought He May Have Cancer When Searching for a Diagnosis for His Mystery Illness

By Julie Mazziotta
Posted by 
People
People
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the yearlong search for answers as Ryan Sutter dealt with a mystery illness, he and wife Trista considered many possible diagnoses — including cancer. Ryan and his doctors have since determined that he has Lyme disease that was worsened by exposure to mold toxins, but at one point the couple, who met on the first season of The Bachelorette, believed that he may have lymphoma, a cancer centered in the lymphatic system.

people.com
People

People

102K+
Followers
25K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Sutter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Screening#Bacteria#Lymphoma#Cancer Diagnosis#Causes Of Cancer#Blood Cancer#Lyme Disease#Mystery#Sutters#Ct#Diagnoses#Doctors#Wife Trista#Epstein Barr Virus#Blood Work#Mold Toxins#Mononucleosis#Multiple Antibiotics#Lymph Nodes#Gluten
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Colt Ford Reveals Eye Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery

Colt Ford is getting back to work after an admittedly difficult year — one that he has revealed was even more trying due to a health scare. In a new interview, the trailblazing country rapper shares that he recently underwent surgery after doctors diagnosed him with eye cancer. Ford's health...
CancerMedscape News

Cancer in Kids May Present as Musculoskeletal Symptoms, Complicating Diagnosis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Childhood cancer may present with musculoskeletal symptoms that mimic the features of rheumatic diseases, especially juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), potentially leading to misdiagnosis, diagnostic delay and inappropriate use of glucocorticoids and immunosuppressive drugs, caution researchers in Italy. "These findings confirm the high frequency of musculoskeletal...
CancerTennessee Tribune

Skin Cancer Diagnosis Is About To Undergo A Revolution

When Ofir Aharon was finishing his PhD in electro-optics engineering, his mother was diagnosed with melanoma, a serious form of skin cancer. He decided to channel his knowledge into inventing a potentially lifesaving device that could detect unique patterns of light movements in the skin before visible signs such as changes in pigmentation show up on the surface.
Cancerpowerofpositivity.com

10 Ways Cope To With a Cancer Diagnosis

When you’ve been told that you have cancer, your mind automatically assumes the worst. It’s one of the most horrible diagnoses a doctor can give you, and it’s easy to be panicked and overwhelmed by fear. A cancer diagnosis doesn’t always mean a death sentence, and in many cases, people will beat this malignancy and go on to live a good life.
CelebritiesPeople

Ryan Sutter Is Focusing on 'Regaining' His Health: 'My Immune System Is Beat Down'

Now that Ryan Sutter finally has a clearer diagnosis for the health problems that brought him down over the last year, he's working on healing. The Bachelorette winner and longtime firefighter, 46, revealed last week that he has Lyme disease that was worsened by high levels of mold in his body, along with other "co-infections": "yeast, heavy metals, EBV [Epstein-Barr virus, which causes mononucleosis] and COVID."
Hendersonville, NCWLOS.com

Cancer survivor shares her story of diagnosis, recovery

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Donna Gross was diagnosed with "invisible" breast cancer three years ago. It's a type of cancer that doesn't show up in mammograms. She's sharing her story of diagnosis and recovery ahead of national Cancer Survivor's Day, which is Sunday. Gross only discovered the cancer after feeling...
Diseases & TreatmentsScrubs Magazine

Patient Diagnosed with Cancer After Being Dismissed, Body Shamed by Her Doctor

Amanda Lee, 27, has been speaking publicly about her recent experience at the doctor’s office. She sought medical attention after feeling an intense pain in her stomach. But instead of listening to her concerns, the doctor sent her home without a diagnosis. Lee says the doctor made insulting comments about her body and failed to treat her condition because of her size. She only recently discovered she was suffering from stage 3 cancer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Morgan Stewart Describes ‘Weird’ Symptoms Amid Thyroid Issue: So Much ‘Panic and Uncertainty’

Spreading awareness. Morgan Stewart took to social media to share a recent health struggle that she wants more new mothers to be aware of. “For the past 9 weeks, I have felt completely off. At first, it was little things I started to notice,” Stewart, 33, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 9. “I was dizzy if I stood up too fast, my calves were especially tight and my right eyes always felt slightly tense.”
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Woman Carrying Baby Of Twin Sister Diagnosed With Rare Cancer

A woman in Tennessee is awaiting the arrival of her new baby boy thanks to the help of her twin sister. Sarah Sharp was diagnosed with a rare cancer in July 2018 which has prevented her from carrying additional children of her own, according to News Channel 5. She first learned of her choriocarcinoma diagnosis about a year after giving birth to her first child, a diagnosis she said rocked her to the core. The cancer forms when placental cells are left inside a uterus after a pregnancy or miscarriage and is so rare, in fact, that her doctor had never personally seen a case.
Cancerdigitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Martine Deveraux chooses not to have cancer treatment after diagnosis

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Martine Deveraux has decided she won't go through with any treatment options for her breast cancer diagnosis in Hollyoaks. She received the life-changing news earlier this week that the abnormal lump from her recent scan was cancerous, and Friday's (May 14) followed up with Martine going to her oncology consultation.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

Al Roker Is Warning Everyone to Do This After His Cancer Diagnosis

In Nov. 2020, Today host Al Roker revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The TV icon went into surgery shortly thereafter, and took a brief leave of absence from the show to recover. Recently, Roker got candid on Today about the simple action he took that may have helped save his life. He is now urging people to take this cautionary step to be proactive about their health. Read on to find out what helped Roker catch his cancer in time.