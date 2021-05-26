Ryan Sutter Thought He May Have Cancer When Searching for a Diagnosis for His Mystery Illness
During the yearlong search for answers as Ryan Sutter dealt with a mystery illness, he and wife Trista considered many possible diagnoses — including cancer. Ryan and his doctors have since determined that he has Lyme disease that was worsened by exposure to mold toxins, but at one point the couple, who met on the first season of The Bachelorette, believed that he may have lymphoma, a cancer centered in the lymphatic system.people.com