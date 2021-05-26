Kele – ‘The Waves Pt. 1’ review: a meditative pandemic-induced experiment
If the emergence of ‘cheugy’ fashion or TikTok debates over ‘fifth-wave’ emo weren’t enough to remind you, adulthood is well and truly afoot for millennials. If you can remember the glory days of indie discos and Skins parties, there’s every chance that your mid-30s are beckoning, or that you might be raising children of your own. Time comes for us all, no matter how many “surely that can’t have been 20 years ago?” exclamations you find yourself making.www.nme.com