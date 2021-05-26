6 Ways to Celebrate a Major Life Milestone at Home (Without Spending a Ton of Money)

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. We moved into our historic 1910 Foursquare in 2005. Our children were young, ages one, three and six. To say we have loved this house is an understatement. It’s filled with so many wonderful memories. As we pack up, I am reminded that moving from a house you love is a far better option than moving from one that you don’t. Think about that statement for a second.