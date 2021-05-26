6 Ways to Celebrate a Major Life Milestone at Home (Without Spending a Ton of Money)
You did it. You’ve landed a killer new job, moved into a new place, graduated, or checked off an item on your life goals list. Congrats! Your first impulse to mark that monumental moment might be to celebrate, which might include a big-ticket purchase to mark the occasion. But what if you don’t have a ton of cash to spend on jewelry, a new digital device, or a piece of art or furniture, or simply don’t want to blow your budget to do so?www.apartmenttherapy.com