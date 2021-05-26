Telegraph readers on Dominic Cummings: 'A bitter and woeful shell of a man'

Dominic Cummings set out to destroy the prime minister and failed. He tried in his evidence to the joint select committee to make the case that Boris Johnson is unfit for high office because of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. By the end of seven hours, that case was still unproven. He was also responsible for the charge that Johnson tried to pay for the redecoration of the Downing Street flat in a way that was “unethical, foolish, possibly illegal”. And yet on Friday, Lord Geidt, the new adviser on ministerial interests, concluded that Johnson had not broken...