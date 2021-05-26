Telegraph readers on Dominic Cummings: 'A bitter and woeful shell of a man'
During a mammoth appearance before MPs, Dominic Cummings offered a damning verdict on the Government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. Among the bombshells and revelations, Number 10’s former adviser declared that Health Secretary Matt Hancock should have been sacked for "lying multiple times", claimed that a senior official said there was “no plan and I think we are absolutely f-----” as the Government prepared its initial pandemic response and apologised to Britons for not implementing Britain’s first lockdown earlier.www.telegraph.co.uk