Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

National Hamburger Day 2021: Get deals and freebies on burgers

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3prD_0aC4WEEA00

National Hamburger Day falls on Friday this year, and if you are a burger fan, there is a deal to be had.

The hamburger is a staple across America and has been for quite a while. A 1896 Chicago Tribune article makes a reference to the growing popularity amongst rail commuters of the “hamburger sandwich,” according to Nationaltoday.com.

The popularity of the burger has only grown over the years. Today, more than half of all sandwiches sold worldwide are burgers.

Below are some of the deals you will be able to take advantage of on Friday.

Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may be honoring the deals, so be sure to check with local restaurants to confirm which deals are available before you go. Most offers are dine-in only and can’t be used with any other discount or coupons. Prices may vary with location.

Burger King: Get a free Whopper on your first digital order using the BK app or website. There is a minimum $5 purchase for delivery orders.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Hurricane Grill & Wings is partnering with DoorDash Drive to offer free delivery on online orders on Friday.

McDonald’s: Every Friday in May, you can get a free medium order of French fries with a minimum $1 purchase when you use the app. See the details on their website.

Pepsi: On National Hamburger Day, Pepsi is giving every burger lover the chance to try their favorite burger with a complimentary Pepsi, Anyone who shares a photo on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram of themselves with a Pepsi alongside any fast food burger of their choice purchased on Friday, May 28, with the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi, will have their Pepsi paid for, all day long. Or, they can click a #BetterWithPepsi ad on Facebook or Instagram, then share their receipt(s). Once the brand verifies the receipt(s), consumers will be provided a rebate via Venmo, PayPal, or digital gift card up to $3.49. Full details and terms and conditions can be found here.

Smashburger: You can get a Double Classic Burger for $5 on Friday.

Wayback Burgers: Get a signature premium burger for $3. See the details on their website.

Wendy’s: Get a free Dave’s Single or Junior Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase using the Wendy’s app mobile offer. Or, buy any premium hamburger and get an additional premium hamburger for $1 using the Wendy’s app mobile offer.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamburger#Fast Food#Freebies#Food Drink#French Fries#The Gift#Purchase Orders#Chicago Tribune#Nationaltoday Com#Bk#Hurricane Grill Wings#Mcdonald#Venmo#Cox Media Group#National Hamburger Day#Free Delivery#Sandwiches#Digital Gift Card#Online Orders#Doordash Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
News Break
Pepsi
Related
West Hollywood, CANBC Los Angeles

National Burger Day Boasts the Return of a Local Favorite

Employees Only will host a one-day-only Irv's Burgers pop-up; make your reservation here. Off the Menu is behind the event, which is on from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Hollywood restaurant. Can a single day last for an entire month?. Outside of a sci-fi flick, the sort...
Grand Junction, COPosted by
95 Rock KKNN

Grab a Burger in Grand Junction to Celebrate National Burger Day

Everyone loves a big ol' juicy burger, and what a tremendous day it is as we get to celebrate National Burger Day. When you're hungry there is something magical about a big burger with all your favorite toppings. We are lucky here in Grand Junction (also Fruita and Clifton) to have some really good burger joints. To help you celebrate National Burger Day we created a list of the best restaurants around Western Colorado to get a really good burger.
Restaurants614now.com

Where to find sweet deals on National Donut Day

It’s time to honor our favorite sweet snack with the hole in the middle. In honor of the occasion, we’re here to help you find sweet deals around town. Check the posts out below and get to snacking!. BROUGHT TO YOU BY. Not to be outdone, DiGiorno made … DiGiornuts....
RestaurantsPosted by
107-3 KISS-FM

National Burger Day In East Texas: Support The Local Folks

Burgers are something most East Texans eat almost daily so it only makes sense that out of all the "national" days out there, we like this one a lot!. Of course burgers can be found at damn near every restaurant and menu in America because no matter what, you really can't screw up putting a piece of meat between two buns with toppings. Its one of the many foods that most of its goodness is dependent on what YOU put on it.
RestaurantsNBC Los Angeles

National Donut Day Has a Hole Lot of Deals

Dunkin' is giving guests a "free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage" on June 4. Randy's Donuts will launch their Pride Flag Donuts on June 4. How you choose the perfect doughnut, from a line-up of two or 12 or 20 delectable choices, is pretty much an undersung art form.
Food & Drinkstribuneledgernews.com

Check out these a-glazing deals for National Doughnut Day

Jun. 2—Unlike a lot of other national food days, National Doughnut Day has a solid history. It began in 1938 with The Salvation Army in Chicago, serving a two-fold mission of honoring the volunteers who had served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I and as a fundraiser for those most hurt by the Great Depression.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Fields: Great grocery deals and a few freebies to boot

On top of highlighting grocery offers, this Wednesday’s article is featuring several freebies. In addition, you can get access to many more specials at the provided links in the online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool).
RestaurantsAmerican Thinker

Wokester Burger King ad targeting Chick-fil-A's Christian faith bombs

Isn't it Marketing 101 to know that while insulting a competitor may be acceptable, insulting a competitor's customers might just cut into your profits?. Someone at Burger King didn't get the memo. According to The Blaze:. Burger King in a tweet last Thursday said it's making a donation to the...
Drinkseatdrinkdeals.com

McAlister’s Sweet Tea Deals and Free Tumbler Today!

Summertime means sweet tea time, and that McAlister’s has lots in store for its Sweet Tea Fest this year! There’s a lineup of promotions going on now through July 22:. June 10 – the first 20 guests to make a purchase in store will receive a free tea tumbler, and a 30-day Sweet Sips Tea Pass.
passionforsavings.com

Burger King App Offers! FREE Whopper with Ch’King Purchase!

If you are looking for a cheap eat check out this new Burger King® App offer! You can get great freebies and cheapies with any purchase with App Download! Their app has coupons and other restaurant food discounts and sales that you won’t want to miss at Burger King! Check out other free stuff online we have posted!
Restaurantseatdrinkdeals.com

UNO Pizzeria Coupon $6 2nd Pizza

Buy one pizza and get another for just $6 with an UNO Pizzeria coupon code valid for takeout orders through June 13! CLICK HERE to start an online order. Then, use coupon promo code BOGO6 if you’ve got at least two pizzas in your shopping cart. UNO Pizzeria has the deal posted on their online ordering page.