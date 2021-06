After just 36 seconds of round 10, Daniel Dubois crossed a blurred line in boxing when he backed off, dropped to his knee and sat out the full count.The young heavyweight was just 23 at the time, had been fighting for five or six rounds with his left eye completely closed and had absolutely no defence against the punches Joe Joyce was throwing.That was in late November, the damage was done to his career, the diagnosis on the eye was grim and the gentle path back to the ring started. There was conflict in the post-fight judgment; he was accused...