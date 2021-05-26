Animationland Now Open at Port Discovery Children’s Museum!

This is a press release from the Redwood Discovery Museum:. The Redwood Discovery Museum is opening for one day this Saturday, June 19th from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. All the favorite and portable exhibits will be brought out along with a few new things, as well as a giant bounce house! Along with the endless exploration of kid’s science and engineering exhibits, families can enjoy maker stations, slime and bubble experiments, and performances from a local magician, musicians, and dancers. The struggles of the pandemic made a lasting mark on the museum’s already tight budget, and during the last year, the nonprofit organization came very close to having to permanently close its doors after more than 25 years. Through the help of the community and the museum’s generous donors and sponsors, though, the museum is getting ready to open to the public once again. All proceeds from this event and subsequent ones will go towards keeping the museum and its programs alive. In the effort to survive the sweep of small business closures, the museum had to go through a few transitions; the nonprofit now offers a half day preschool and will soon be starting a very new Arts Academy under the direction of its new Executive Director, Stephanie Carter. Many old programs are returning as well, such as Pal Camp, First 5 Playgroup, and Kids Alive. Can’t make it this month? Not to worry, the Discovery Museum will hold these events every third Saturday of the month this summer. No appointment necessary. This events will take place outside in the parking lot of 612 G Street in Eureka. Please be considerate and practice social distancing. Suggested donations of $10-$20 per family (depending on size) or more, if you’re feeling generous. No one turned away for inability to pay.