Hints from Heloise: Compulsive behavior

Today’s Sound Off is about people who don’t spay or neuter their pets:. Dear Heloise: Once again our neighbor's cat had a litter of five kittens. Each one is adorable, but this is not the first time this sweet mama kitty has had a litter. The neighbor who owns the cat refuses to get the pet taken care of and, as a result, we have strays all over the neighborhood. It breaks my heart when I see a tiny kitten that's been hit and killed by a car, but that's what happens all too often because of these inconsiderate neighbors.