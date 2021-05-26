Reimagining Street Parking to Improve Traffic Flow, Business Opportunities

Over the last year, the ways that we travel have been fundamentally upended. It’s hard to believe that only 14 months ago we didn’t give a second thought to jumping on a bus or a subway or getting in the car and driving from our homes to our places of work. For more than a year, most of us have been working from home, leaving city centers as virtual ghost towns. And even as vaccines are rolled out, many companies are strongly considering extending their work-from-home policies.