Associates in Digestive Diseases joins Summit Health
Associates in Digestive Diseases, a medical group practice in Springfield that specializes in gastroenterology, has joined Summit Health, the groups announced this week. The integration will bring three board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologists — Michael Fuhrman, Michael Kerner and Marvin Lipsky, who specialize in the diagnosis and management of digestive diseases and disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, pancreas and gall bladder — into the Summit Health organization.