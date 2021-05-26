Cancel
Summit, NJ

Associates in Digestive Diseases joins Summit Health

By ROI-NJ Staff
roi-nj.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociates in Digestive Diseases, a medical group practice in Springfield that specializes in gastroenterology, has joined Summit Health, the groups announced this week. The integration will bring three board-certified and fellowship-trained gastroenterologists — Michael Fuhrman, Michael Kerner and Marvin Lipsky, who specialize in the diagnosis and management of digestive diseases and disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, liver, pancreas and gall bladder — into the Summit Health organization.

www.roi-nj.com
